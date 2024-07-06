Bengaluru: Forest officers reclaim 10 acres of encroached land after two-decade battle

The land in BM Kaval, Kengeri hobli, is part of the 1,382 acres and 18 guntas of land notified as state (reserved) forest in 1935. Officials reported that the forest has become increasingly vulnerable to encroachments since land prices in the area began rising following the construction of NICE Road. By 2005, officials discovered that several people had encroached on 10 acres and 15 guntas in the BM Kaval forest.