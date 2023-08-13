Former IPS officer K C Ramamurthy to release autobiography today

Former IPS officer and Chairman of CMR University K C Ramamurthy’s autobiography ‘Manadaala’ is set to be released on Sunday. Ramamurthy, who opted to retire from the IPS service voluntarily in 2007, also served as an MP. Speaking to DH, Ramamurthy said that, through the book he wishes to convey his heartfelt gratitude to all the people who have contributed to his life.
“I am what I am today because of their contributions. From family, friends to colleagues— all of them have influenced my life either directly or indirectly. As I turn 70, I wanted to recount the journey and the role they played in my life,” he said.
As the title goes– Manadaala, from within the heart, the book recounts the officer’s journey through the people he met. In the first part of the book, Ramamurthy speaks about 100 people who moulded his life.
“The book is not in an autobiography format. It speaks about people and does not delve into details of my service as an IPS officer or my achievements. It is completely dedicated to the people who have changed my life,” Ramamurthy told DH.
While he says that it took him close to two and half years to finish the book, he added that the next part will include many more people.
The book includes Ramamurthy’s interactions with former IPS officers Achutha Rao, D N Munikrishna, B N Garudachar, and many others. “From IPS officers, advocates, doctors to members of my family, many have played an important role in my life and all of them have a detailed mention in the book,” he says.