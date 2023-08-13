Former IPS officer K C Ramamurthy to release autobiography today

Former IPS officer and Chairman of CMR University K C Ramamurthy’s autobiography ‘Manadaala’ is set to be released on Sunday. Ramamurthy, who opted to retire from the IPS service voluntarily in 2007, also served as an MP. Speaking to DH, Ramamurthy said that, through the book he wishes to convey his heartfelt gratitude to all the people who have contributed to his life.