Former MLA injured in car accident near Devanahalli

Bengaluru: Former Kollegal MLA G N Nanjundaswamy and three others were injured in a car crash near Devanahalli town on Monday evening.

The accident occurred near the Airlines Dhaba on the National Highway 648 around 5.50 pm.

Heavy rains battered that part of town on Monday evening, which could have made the roads a little slippery, causing the car driver to lose control of the vehicle, said the police inspector attached to the Devanahalli traffic police station.

“There were four people in the former MLA’s car, including the driver. They were returning from Hoskote when the accident occurred. We suspect the driver must have been speeding on the road, which led to the vehicle hitting the median and toppling over,” he said.

While the driver and two other passengers suffered internal injuries, G N Nanjundaswamy suffered head injuries. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

More details on his condition are awaited.