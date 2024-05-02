Four arrested for attacking delivery executive

Bengaluru: The Annapurneshwari Nagar police have arrested four people, including a transgender person, for allegedly attacking a delivery boy with a beer bottle and a knife.
The arrested have been identified as Damini, Marian, Nagendra, and Kiran. They colluded and attacked the delivery boy, Sanketh, over an issue involving mobile phones.
On April 23, Sanketh, who was delivering food near Kanteerava studio, accidentally exchanged phones with Damini during a conversation. Unaware of the mix-up, both left the scene. Damini later contacted Sanketh to request the phone be returned. Sanketh, busy at the time, promised to return it later, but subsequently ignored Damini’s attempts to contact him.
Irked by his response, Damini and the others began searching for Sanketh.
On April 28, they found him near Nagarbhavi Circle and attacked him, striking his head with a beer bottle and causing injury.
Sanketh later filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of the suspects.
(Published 01 May 2024, 20:57 IST)