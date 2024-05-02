JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Four arrested for attacking delivery executive

The arrested have been identified as Damini, Marian, Nagendra, and Kiran. They colluded and attacked the delivery boy, Sanketh, over an issue involving mobile phones.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 20:57 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Annapurneshwari Nagar police have arrested four people, including a transgender person, for allegedly attacking a delivery boy with a beer bottle and a knife.

The arrested have been identified as Damini, Marian, Nagendra, and Kiran. They colluded and attacked the delivery boy, Sanketh, over an issue involving mobile phones.

On April 23, Sanketh, who was delivering food near Kanteerava studio, accidentally exchanged phones with Damini during a conversation. Unaware of the mix-up, both left the scene. Damini later contacted Sanketh to request the phone be returned. Sanketh, busy at the time, promised to return it later, but subsequently ignored Damini’s attempts to contact him.

Irked by his response, Damini and the others began searching for Sanketh.

On April 28, they found him near Nagarbhavi Circle and attacked him, striking his head with a beer bottle and causing injury.

Sanketh later filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 May 2024, 20:57 IST)
BengaluruCrimedelivery agent

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT