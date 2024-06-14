Four held for murdering 45-year-old woman in Bengaluru over property dispute

Bengaluru: The High Grounds police said they arrested four people in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old woman in the parking area of a private hotel in central Bengaluru on Tuesday night.
The suspects — Sagar, Akash, Shivashankar, and Praveen — are related to the victim, Bhama. A resident of Chamarajpet in West Bengaluru, Bhama was employed at the hotel on Sankey Road.
She was found in a pool of blood in the hotel’s parking area on Tuesday night. She was taken to the hospital, but died en route.
The police registered an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) and launched an investigation. They discovered that Bhama had a property dispute with her relatives. The suspects were detained and subjected to intense interrogation, and they eventually confessed.
The suspects allegedly attacked Bhama with deadly weapons on Tuesday around 8.30 pm. They waylaid her as she was returning home after work.
Published 13 June 2024, 20:45 IST