Four injured after LPG cylinder bursts

Bengaluru: Four people were injured after an LPG cylinder burst in a house in eastern Bengaluru, police said. The incident occurred on Monday morning near Old Baiyappanahalli.
According to the police, a gas leak led to the cylinder bursting.
Annadorai, 49, who sustained the maximum injuries, was moved to the Victoria Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Rekha and Bindesh, both 35, and a two-year-old child sustained minor injuries.
“Annadorai sustained 36% deep burns with inhalation burns in respiratory distress and is in the ICU of the burns ward,” hospital sources said.
“The woman sustained chest injuries and a head injury. She is in the trauma care centre at Victoria Hospital. The 35-year-old man sustained a minor foot injury and was treated in the OPD. The child had minor injuries and was also treated in the OPD.”
Due to the intensity of the explosion, parts of the house were damaged, while two bikes parked nearby were damaged.
Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan visited the spot and announced that 12 new houses would be built based on directions from the chief minister.
The minister then visited the injured at Victoria Hospital and directed the doctors to treat the victims free of cost. Khan also gave Rs 50,000 to Annadorai, as per a statement. The minister gave Rs 25,000 each to repair the damaged two-wheelers.
Published 17 September 2024, 04:39 IST