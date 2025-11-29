<p>Bengaluru: Namma Hospital, in partnership with Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital (VSH), is organising a free multidisciplinary consultation camp titled ‘Where Every Ability Finds Hope’ at Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital, Vittal Mallya Road, from December 1 to 6, between 11 am and 2 pm.</p>.<p>The camp will offer free consultations across eight specialities: Neurology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Psychology, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, and Speech Therapy.</p>.<p>It is open to people of all ages with physical disabilities, psychological and behavioural concerns, developmental and intellectual disabilities, sensory disabilities, and neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders.</p>.<p>Attendees can walk in or pre-register. Nursing and social work teams will assist participants throughout the camp. Those who attend will receive a VSH Privilege Card for continued care and benefits.</p>.<p>For registration, call +91 63610 73342 or the appointment line 1800 309 1001. Pre-registration and walk-in options are available.</p>