Free consultation camp for differently‑abled in Bengaluru

The camp will offer free consultations across eight specialities: Neurology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Psychology, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, and Speech Therapy.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 22:01 IST
