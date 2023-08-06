Free evaluations done at Victoria Hospital on Bone & Joint Day

The orthopaedics department at Victoria Hospital celebrated the National Bone and Joint Day on Friday by conducting free evaluations of bone mineral density.
These evaluations can detect osteoporosis early, and early treatment can prevent complications such as fractures in the elderly and post-menopausal women. Around one-fifth of people in these two categories suffer from bone and joint disorders. Globally, degenerative arthritis of the hip and knee is also ranked 11th as a contributing factor to disability among senior citizens, a press release from Bangalore Medical College said.
The hospital also conducted awareness programmes on Friday about various bone and joint disorders, and how to deal with these. A basic life support programme was conducted for first responders such as nurses, Group D staff and students.
The orthopaedics department has conducted about 2,500 emergency procedures in the past year, along with 250 joint replacements, 200 keyhole knee and shoulder surgeries, and 100 limb reconstruction and deformity correction surgeries.