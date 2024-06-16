Free psychological helpline now available in Kannada

Venkatesh Iyer, one of the psychologists offering free counseling via the helpline, said, "We have 180 volunteers in the panel who handle calls and offer breathing techniques and other coping strategies to callers. They undergo a 3-week training on how to address callers and provide guidance over the phone."

Depending on the severity of the issue discussed, the call may be escalated to a psychologist.

"We have 25 psychologists on the panel who can address common issues. We also offer group counseling via support groups with 8 participants attending eight online sessions together, sharing their thoughts and coping strategies to build a support system," Iyer added.

To reach out to a volunteer or psychologist on the helpline, dial 8448-8448-45.