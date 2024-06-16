Free psychological helpline now available in Kannada

Bengaluru: Not-for-profit organisation Ripples of Change Foundation (ROCF) has expanded its free psychological helpline service to include Kannada.
The helpline 'Voice That Cares', in collaboration with Heartfulness Institute (HFI), already offers help in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
The helpline receives about 250 calls every day from people. Common issues discussed include personal and family relationships, disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression, or exam and job stress.
The foundation launched the helpline in 2021 with just Hindi, English, and Telugu. Calls are received from 9 am to 9 pm in these languages. Gujarati was added in August, and Tamil was added in December last year. Calls in these languages, and in Kannada, are taken between 4 pm to 9 pm through the week.
Venkatesh Iyer, one of the psychologists offering free counseling via the helpline, said, "We have 180 volunteers in the panel who handle calls and offer breathing techniques and other coping strategies to callers. They undergo a 3-week training on how to address callers and provide guidance over the phone."
Depending on the severity of the issue discussed, the call may be escalated to a psychologist.
"We have 25 psychologists on the panel who can address common issues. We also offer group counseling via support groups with 8 participants attending eight online sessions together, sharing their thoughts and coping strategies to build a support system," Iyer added.
To reach out to a volunteer or psychologist on the helpline, dial 8448-8448-45.
Published 15 June 2024, 22:27 IST