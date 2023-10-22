Gandhinagar's Dasara Gombe Habba springs to life

Culture Katte sheds light on diversity

A Dasara Gombe Habba on the theme of Constitutional values has kicked off at the Indian Institute of World Culture Basavanagudi.

Statuettes of the founding mothers of the Indian Republic have been included in this display featuring 15 elected women members of the Constituent Assembly of India — Ammu Swaminathan Dakshayani Velayudhan Begum Aizaz Rasul Durgabai Deshmukh Hansa Mehta Kamla Chaudhary Leela Roy Malati Choudhury Purnima Banerjee Rajkumari Amrit Kaur Renuka Ray Sarojini Naidu Sucheta Kriplani Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and Annie Mascarene.

Also on display are dolls depicting the Jesus Nativity Crib Gommateshwara Buddha the Kaaba Durga Basavanna and an LGBTQ pride march.

A panel discussion Culture Katte (discussions on culture and the constitution) on ‘Diversity Syncretism and Constitutionalism’ was held. The panellists included artist Pusphpamala journalist Aakar Patel Prof. Chand Basha and lawyer Arvind Narrain. The event had a Rivayat demonstration by Karbala singers from Agasanur. A Rudra Veena performance and panel discussion will be held on Sunday.