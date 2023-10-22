Gandhinagar's Dasara Gombe Habba springs to life

Bengaluru: Amidst the festive fervour of October, Gandhinagar comes alive with a vibrant showcase that weaves tradition with artistry.
The Gandhinagar Dasara Gombe Habba, celebrating handmade Dasara dolls, commenced on October 20 and promises to enchant visitors until October 24.
Among the artisans is the passionate 72-year-old Lalithamma, who took to the art of doll-making just 12 years ago. “It was only when I was 60 that I delved into the craft. My hope now is to inspire the younger generation to appreciate and continue this gradually fading art. I’ve crafted dolls based on 20 themes, each narrating a unique religious tale. Every theme boasts nearly 100 dolls, each meticulously handcrafted from diverse materials such as clay, mud, beads, cloth, jewellery, and vibrant paints,” she said with pride.
Set against the serene backdrop of Lokmanya Tilak Park, the exhibition unfurls a tapestry of nearly 1,500 dolls, masterfully created by ‘Gombe Mane’. Admission is complimentary.
The inauguration day witnessed a mesmerising spectacle. Over 200 children, between the ages of 6 and 15, draped in dazzling costumes, danced with fervor. Their hands gracefully maneuvering wooden sticks and lamps, they moved to the rhythm of traditional drumbeats, under the glow of twinkling lights and festive tunes.
“The children have been practising for two weeks and I am very excited to see them dance. This is such a great way for kids to understand their culture and be a part of it,” said Jayamma, a parent of one of the dancers.
Culture Katte sheds light on diversity
A Dasara Gombe Habba on the theme of Constitutional values has kicked off at the Indian Institute of World Culture Basavanagudi.
Statuettes of the founding mothers of the Indian Republic have been included in this display featuring 15 elected women members of the Constituent Assembly of India — Ammu Swaminathan Dakshayani Velayudhan Begum Aizaz Rasul Durgabai Deshmukh Hansa Mehta Kamla Chaudhary Leela Roy Malati Choudhury Purnima Banerjee Rajkumari Amrit Kaur Renuka Ray Sarojini Naidu Sucheta Kriplani Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and Annie Mascarene.
Also on display are dolls depicting the Jesus Nativity Crib Gommateshwara Buddha the Kaaba Durga Basavanna and an LGBTQ pride march.
A panel discussion Culture Katte (discussions on culture and the constitution) on ‘Diversity Syncretism and Constitutionalism’ was held. The panellists included artist Pusphpamala journalist Aakar Patel Prof. Chand Basha and lawyer Arvind Narrain. The event had a Rivayat demonstration by Karbala singers from Agasanur. A Rudra Veena performance and panel discussion will be held on Sunday.