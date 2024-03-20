JOIN US
Gelatin sticks, detonator, explosives found on plot near school

Bengaluru: Gelatin sticks, an electric detonator and some explosives were found on a plot of land near a school in Chikkanayakanahalli on Sunday, police officials said.

Police sub-inspector Revana Siddappa, who filed a complaint, said that around 10 pm when he was on patrol duty, he received information that there were gelatin sticks and explosives on the land adjacent to Prakriya School.

On inspection, police officials found a few gelatin sticks, the detonator and explosives stored without adequate security measures in tractor-compressor vehicles parked next to labour sheds, the FIR noted. They seized the explosives.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances. Investigations are on.

(Published 19 March 2024, 23:49 IST)
BengaluruCrime

