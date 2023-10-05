Global tender for Bengaluru tunnel project in 45 days: DKS

Going bullish on his plans, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the government will float a global tender in the next 45 days to build tunnels spanning 190 km at different locations in Bengaluru.
The proposed locations for the tunnels include nightmarish traffic locations such as Silk Board, Old Madras Road, Tumakuru Road among others.
Ever since coming to power, Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru City Development minister, has been pitching for tunnels as a way to decongest the city that is notorious for gridlocks.
Describing Bengaluru as an unplanned city, Shivakumar said he wants international expertise for the tunnel project. "In some countries, such experiments have been on since 300-400 years...one-lane, two-lane, three-lane...We will decide later on whether to go for four-lane or six-lane tunnels. Four lanes are mandatory. We need to identify entry and exit points (for tunnels)," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar said nine companies came forward to prepare a comprehensive decongestion and traffic management plan for Bengaluru. Of them, eight are eligible. One of them will be shortlisted by the end of the month to submit the plan.
"We're making all preparations to invite a public tender in the next 45 days," Shivakumar said, adding that the government has prioritised high-density corridors spanning 190 km.
While there is no formal cost estimation, Shivakumar has said in the past that building tunnels would required Rs 50,000 crore. Shivakumar said he has asked companies to bring the money required for the project. "Should it be public-private partnership, annuity or some other scheme? We've asked (consultants) to suggest," he said.
At present, the state does not have the required Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM). "The kind of TBMs required for the project are currently unavailable in the state. Such machines are deployed at Mumbai and other places of North India. Hence, we are looking to construct a minimum four lanes," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar also said that the government will have to take up the tunnel project in phases. "We can't start everything in one go," he said.
The government will seek financial assistance from the union government. "All traffic is entering from national highways at Tumakuru Road, KR Puram, Hosur Road, Mysuru Road...," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar is also planning satellite towns near Bengaluru. "We've decided to build a satellite town in Bidadi. We will discuss this with local MLAs," he said.