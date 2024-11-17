Goods truck driver killed after colliding with abandoned lorry in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Hariharan, a 27-year-old goods truck driver from Tamil Nadu, died after colliding with a tipper lorry in a section of Nice Road near Kommaghatta going towards Mysore Road. </p>.<p>The incident is reported to have happened between 7.50 pm and 10 pm on November 15.</p>.No room to rock: Bengaluru's venue crisis muffles the music.<p>The lorry was abandoned in the middle of the road after the driver fled the scene of an accident involving another lorry. Lacking hazard lights or reflective signs, the abandoned truck was difficult to see, leading Hariharan to collide with its rear because he could not spot it in time. He died instantly at the scene. Passers-by informed the police that the driver of the tipper lorry had been driving rashly.</p>.<p>The Kengeri Traffic Police have registered the case and are in search of the absconding driver named Vikas. </p>