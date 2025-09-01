<p>Bengaluru: As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will cease to exist on Tuesday, the state government has sanctioned a total of 16 IAS officers, two IPS officers, and 19 KAS officers for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the five newly carved municipal corporations.</p>.<p>The government is likely to make the appointments in a day or two. </p>.<p>Of the 16 IAS officers, five posts have been created within the GBA. These include the Chief Commissioner and four Special Commissioners — one in charge of administration, revenue and IT; another focusing on health and education; a third handling elections, disaster management, public relations and coordination; and the fourth overseeing finance.</p>.BBMP designates 10 zonal offices as Greater Bengaluru Authority beckons.<p>An IAS officer of secretary rank will serve as the commissioner of each of the five corporations. They will be assisted by an Additional Commissioner (Development), a junior-rank IAS officer. </p>.<p>Two IPS officers will be posted in the GBA as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF). They will be supported by a Deputy SP, a KSPS-rank officer.</p>.<p>Of the 19 KAS officers, two will be posted in the GBA to manage administration, elections, and IT. The remaining officers will be deployed in the corporations to oversee revenue collection, serving as Additional Commissioners and Zonal Joint Commissioners.</p>