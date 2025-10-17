<p>Bengaluru: M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), on Thursday directed officials to identify 100 major roads across the city for comprehensive development.</p>.<p>Ten roads will be selected in each of the city’s 10 zones.</p>.<p>At a review meeting on road maintenance and cleanliness, attended by engineers and representatives from related departments, Rao emphasised incorporating citizen feedback to address issues such as potholes, footpath quality, and garbage dumping. Responsibilities have been assigned to the respective chief engineers.</p>.<p>He instructed agencies such as the BWSSB and Bescom to obtain GBA approval before beginning any road work to prevent damage to newly repaired roads.</p>.Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces formation of Border Area Development Council.<p>The chief engineer (projects) will chair weekly review meetings, initially focusing on temporary measures and later, on long-term solutions. Priority will be given to repairing potholes along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and other key stretches.</p>.<p>Ongoing white-topping projects must be properly maintained to ensure smooth traffic flow, and contractors will be held responsible for the upkeep. The installation of drainage pipes along flyovers has also been mandated to prevent water damage to roads.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) will coordinate intensive cleaning drives along the ORR.</p>