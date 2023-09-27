Green replaces red on navigation maps

Similarly, in the east, the Old Madras Road, ITPL Main Road, HAL Old Airport Road, and the areas around Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Hoodi and Whitefield saw as low as 20% of the regular traffic load. Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP Traffic East, said that this was because offices along the IT belt had instructed their employees to work from home and only essential services on the road.