Groundwater directorate cracks down on illegal borewells across Bengaluru

The order, passed by the Director of Groundwater Directorate, following a complaint by the Whitefield ward committee on rampant drilling of illegal borewells, said: “Cracking down on illegal drilling of borewells is a

matter of priority. Hence, action should be initiated against the offenders, according to the Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2011, and the action taken should be reported to us immediately.”