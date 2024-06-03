GTS observatory in Bengaluru's Kannuru demolished

Bengaluru: The observatory in Kannuru, part of the The Great Trigonometric Survey(GTS) carried out by the East India Company in the 1800, was razed early Sunday morning. People familiar with the matter said the incident likely occurred around 3.30 am. Meera Iyer, the convenor of INTACH Bengaluru Chapter that restored the relic in 2021, said unknown persons in a backhoe loader razed the stone structure.