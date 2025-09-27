<p>If you are a regular Namma Metro passenger, you might have come across people talking about the increased ticket prices. However, the controversial fare hike that has raised eyeballs and sparked discussions happened only in February. The metro rates haven't increased this month, but the disclosure of the long-awaited Fare Fixation Committee to the public has got people and experts talking.</p><p>Well, what does the report say? Here's all you need to know about the <a href="https://english.bmrc.co.in/news/">Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) report</a>, which is now made public.</p>.<p>Bengaluru witnessed a slight increase in their metro travel earlier this year. In February, the rate went up and the same continues as of September 2025.</p><p>In an X post, <a href="https://x.com/Tejasvi_Surya/status/1966339752694788584">BJP MP Tejasvi Surya </a>shared images of the report and recalled that the updated fares are Rs 10 for up to 2 km, and a maximum of Rs 90 for journeys above 25 km. </p><p>He pointed out that the authorities had actually proposed a much higher price, but his appeal pulled the figures down. "It was BMRCL which proposed a fare revision of 105% citing mounting loses...After my appeal in Parliament & public outrage, they were forced to reduce it to 71%," he wrote. </p>.Bengaluru Metro’s fare hike: Confusion and contradictions.<p>Earlier this month, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) confirmed the annual increases, stating that the rates would go up by 5 per cent every year. </p><p>Starting from 2026, Namma Metro fares will increase by up to 5 per cent every year, The BMRCL also sought annual automatic fare revision based on a transparent formula to "improve its operating ratio on a continuous basis". Without this, it said, its net loss will stand at Rs 577 crore in 2029-30, <em>DH</em> previously <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-from-february-2026-namma-metro-fares-to-rise-by-up-to-5-every-year-3723973">reported</a>. </p><p>A well-placed source said the annual fare revision could be as little as 1-2 per cent but not more than 5 per cent. All the fares will be rounded off to the nearest rupeе if the increase is 50 paise or more.</p>.<p>The Fare Fixation Committee is a statutory body that reviews and recommends metro rail fares in India. It was set up in accordance with Section 34 of Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002, a FCC under the Chairmanship of former Judge of High Court. </p>.<p>While the revised metro fare in Bengaluru came into effect in February, the report was released for public view only months later in September, following multiple questions raised on the hike. </p><p>Reacting to this, Tejasvi Surya said, "Glad that the report is now finally in public domain. Unfortunately, it took 7 months, multiple interventions at various levels, including approaching the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka for BMRCL to display accountability & transparency."</p>