Hassan sex scandal: SIT to forensically analyse pen drives

Bengaluru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged sex scandal involving incumbent Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna will forensically analyse the pen drives containing the purported videos.

Speaking with reporters at his Sadashiva Nagar residence, the Home Minister said that internally, the SIT has been communicated with a time frame to submit the report.

“If the investigation is left open-ended, it will be dragged on for years,” Parameshwara said. “Internally, they have been communicated for a report by 10 or 15 days. In incidents like this, we can’t ask them for a report tomorrow or the day after.”