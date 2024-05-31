Hassan sexual abuse case: What next for Prajwal Revanna?

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested by the SIT probing the case, minutes after he landed from Germany here in the wee hours of Friday.

So what's in store for the JD(S) leader?

The SIT will conduct preliminary questioning and confiscate his electronic devices, passport and documents.

Prajwal will be notified of the charges against him. Since he is an MP, the SIT will also notify the Lok Sabha Speaker and his family. Prajwal will undergo a detailed medical examination and be produced before the court within 24 hours.