Hassan sexual abuse case: What next for Prajwal Revanna?

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested by the SIT probing the case, minutes after he landed from Germany here in the wee hours of Friday.
So what's in store for the JD(S) leader?
The SIT will conduct preliminary questioning and confiscate his electronic devices, passport and documents.
Prajwal will be notified of the charges against him. Since he is an MP, the SIT will also notify the Lok Sabha Speaker and his family. Prajwal will undergo a detailed medical examination and be produced before the court within 24 hours.
The SIT is planning to seek a 14-day police custody, although the court typically grants 7-10 days. Alternatively, the court may remand him in judicial custody pending further arguments.
If granted police custody, the SIT will record his statements, examine his email accounts and seize the mobile phone used in the alleged crimes. It will also investigate any deleted videos or pictures and check if these were stored on other devices.
The SIT will question Prajwal about the leaked videos, the individuals involved and the motives behind the assaults.
Published 30 May 2024, 20:36 IST