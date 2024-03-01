Karnataka HC directs BBMP to amend SOP when reassessing property tax

“Right is conferred upon the property owners for notice under Section 144(15)(c) of the Act where the Chief Commissioner or the Authorized Officer is required to issue a notice of reassessment to the taxpayer demanding that the tax shall be paid within 30 days of service of notice and after giving the taxpayer an opportunity of show cause in writing. This opportunity is to enable the occupier to accept the property tax assessed on the basis of the inspection which would be in the nature of reassessment and further, it is open for the property owner to accept the penalty levied or object to such reassessment proceedings within 30 days from the date of receipt of a copy of the notice under Section 144(15)(c) of the Act,” the court said.