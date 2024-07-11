Karnataka Health Minister to sponsor life-saving drug for 2-year-old with rare disease

Earlier this year, Aryan's parents, Dr Nirnay Murthy and Dr Lalrinmawii Hmar, both veterinarians, learned of their son's diagnosis from Dr Ann Agnes Mathew at Bangalore Baptist Hospital. The cost of treatment with the drug Risdiplam amounts to Rs 48 lakh per year based on Aryan's current weight of 11 kg, and this cost is expected to rise to Rs 73 lakh when he reaches 20 kg.