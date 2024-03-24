History holds clues to solving today's water shortage, say experts

“There are a number of traditional methods that can help improve the lake’s water holding capacity and these inscriptions and a study of the history will help us get an idea of how the lakes network was planned in the city. This is crucial to ensure water management in the city,” said Harini Nagendra, a professor of Ecology at Azim Premji University and the author of ‘Nature in the city: Bengaluru in the past, present, and future’.