History sheets on 8 people for supporting criminals on social media

<p>Bengaluru: The police have opened history sheets against eight people for supporting notorious criminals on social media. </p>.<p>This follows FIRs registered in July by the Siddapura police after some Instagram users posted videos and reels projecting notorious rowdies as "heroes". </p>.<p>"Eight suspects, of whom one is a woman, were identified and arrest procedures initiated," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). </p>.<p>"We have considered that these people made posts supporting the rowdy gangs and elements. We are watching such social media accounts and despite them trying to change their usernames, they will be tracked down and legal action will be taken against them," he added. </p>