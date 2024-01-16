Hit-and-run accidents: One was dialysis patient, other visitor in Bengaluru

Separate hit-and-run accidents claimed two lives in the city's west and north neighbourhoods on Sunday.
In the first incident, Chandrashekhar BL (48), a resident of Mahadeshwara Nagar Main Road, was riding his bike with his children Lohith, 13, and Greeshma, 9, on Hegganahalli Main Road when a speeding autorickshaw rammed into them around 3 pm.
Chandrashekhar, without a helmet, bore the brunt of the impact, suffering severe head injuries. Rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his wounds en route. His children escaped unharmed.
Police believe Chandrashekhar's ongoing dialysis treatment for the past few years may have made him vulnerable to excessive blood loss and weakness, eventually causing his death. Peenya traffic police are on the hunt for the absconding auto driver.
Late Sunday evening, Nagesh (20), a visitor from Nanded in Maharashtra, met his tragic end near Sanne Amanikere Gate on Ballari Road.
Around 9:15 pm, walking with colleagues on the poorly lit stretch, Nagesh was struck down by a biker. The biker sped away, having seen the injuries to Nagesh's arms, Devanahalli traffic police said.
Although his colleagues arranged an ambulance, Nagesh bled to death as they waited for the vehicle to arrive. Police have registered a case against the biker.