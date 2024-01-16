Hit-and-run accidents: One was dialysis patient, other visitor in Bengaluru

In the first incident, Chandrashekhar BL (48), a resident of Mahadeshwara Nagar Main Road, was riding his bike with his children Lohith, 13, and Greeshma, 9, on Hegganahalli Main Road when a speeding autorickshaw rammed into them around 3 pm.