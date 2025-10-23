Hoax bomb threat to IndiGo flight: Two passengers aboard Mangaluru-bound jet detained

<p>Bengaluru: Two passengers were detained by BIAL police and questioned after an IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 following a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax. </p><p>The incident, which took place on October 18, forced the flight heading to Mangaluru from Dubai (6E 1468) to made an emergency landing at the Bengaluru airport after the threat message was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft.</p><p>A senior police officer said, “Based on a complaint, we detained both passengers and recorded their statements. One of them, who frequently used the lavatory due to illness, denied writing any threat message. After questioning, we released both on station bail."</p><p>According to sources, the cabin crew discovered a handwritten note in the lavatory indicating a bomb threat mid-air. Treating the situation as a serious security concern, the pilot diverted the flight to Bengaluru to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.</p>.IndiGo plane enroute to Srinagar lands in Varanasi after fuel leak alert; all 166 passengers safe.<p>The KIAL police were alerted immediately, and the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay for security checks. Following a complaint by terminal authorities, police registered an FIR on October 19 and initiated an investigation. Two individuals’ names were reportedly mentioned in the complaint, and efforts are underway to verify their involvement. One of them hails from Mangaluru and the other passenger is a resident of Bengaluru.</p><p>A senior police officer told DH, “Based on a complaint by the terminal authorities, we have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.”</p>