Home health monitoring services picking up in Bengaluru

A handful of companies are now offering continuous home-based monitoring and management of certain health conditions, which can help reduce complications and hospitalisations.

The services are for people who have pre-existing conditions like cardiac issues or diabetes or are recovering from surgery.

The companies offer wearable devices that monitor the patient’s specific condition, and the data is then analysed by AI tools in the back end. In case of any immediate problem, the system can even alert the doctor directly for a virtual consultation to address the issue immediately.

At one such clinic chain RxDx, doctors suggest wearable devices for patients with certain conditions, especially heart-related problems. “For example, patients with heart rhythm abnormalities may wear a cardio beeper which can alert the doctor if the data is abnormal,” says Dr Sunita Maheshwari, Managing Director of RxDx.