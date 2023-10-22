Housewarming plans go cold at Karnataka's co-op housing societies

A more concerning trend is that associate members—who generally constitute over 90 per cent of the total buyers—do not have any say in society. “Over 2,700 associate members have bought sites in the two projects. However, all the decisions in society are taken by people who have not invested their hard-earned money,” says Vinod Reddy. Reddy had booked a 30x40 site in Devanahalli in 2014, explains. “There are 400 permanent members, but the delay in delivering the site does not concern a majority of them,” he said.