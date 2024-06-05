How queer-friendly are corporate workspaces?

A rainbow network — community of queer persons and their allies — works actively to make the workplace safe and inclusive at the electronics and health tech conglomerate. “They organise training sessions and workshops regularly,” Anjana reveals. The quarterly sessions cover everything from the basics of politically correct terminology to gender identity and mental health. She says, “For instance, we explain what the letters stand for in LGBTQIA+, we talk about gender orientation and gender identity, and preferred pronouns.” Pride marches within their campuses are held and insurance policies covering the specific needs of individuals from the community are in place. Apart from covering same-sex partners in their insurance, employees, irrespective of gender, can avail of paid ‘Child Adoption Leave’.