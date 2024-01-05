How to fight FedEx courier scam

Recently, an IISc professor lost Rs 83 lakh to a ‘FedEx courier’ scam. She was told that a parcel with drugs and passports had been sent to her, because of which she had been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. On a call, a fake policeman asked her to transfer Rs 43 lakh initially and the rest subsequently, citing it was part of RBI procedures.
FedEx courier scams and online job scams form a major share of cybercrimes in Bengaluru, says C K Baba, DCP, southeast division. He tells Metrolife how citizens can fight such scams.
What fraudsters say over the call...
They claim that your phone number or Aadhaar number is linked to cases such as the seizure of banned substances found in an international FedEx parcel or a money laundering activity. “They claim that the Mumbai police have made an arrest in such a case and your number showed up in the personal details (of the detained person),” adds Baba.
When you get such a call…
Disconnect immediately. “Do not give fraudsters time to engage you in personal questions,” he says.
Watch out…
Companies like FedEx don’t inform about such incidents over a call. For any package, they just send a docket number.
If an item has been confiscated by customs officials, you will receive a legal notice. No government officials will call and suggest they can help you if you transfer money to them.
Law and order agencies do not operate via Skype or WhatsApp calls. For any economic offence, you will be asked to appear before the investigation officer. “No officials will come online and say that they will arrest you,” says Baba.
How to report
If you have been scammed, call 1930, the national Cyber Crime Helpline Number. The police will help block your bank accounts and register a case.
Call 112 to report suspected fraud calls to police. It is a pan-India emergency helpline number.