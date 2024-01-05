How to fight FedEx courier scam

Recently, an IISc professor lost Rs 83 lakh to a ‘FedEx courier’ scam. She was told that a parcel with drugs and passports had been sent to her, because of which she had been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. On a call, a fake policeman asked her to transfer Rs 43 lakh initially and the rest subsequently, citing it was part of RBI procedures.