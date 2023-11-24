Hubballi-Dharwad loses its only dedicated night train to Bengaluru

Hubballi: After the cancellation of the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Bengaluru Superfast Express (train no 07340 / 07339), Hubballi, being the headquarters of the South-Western Railway (SWR) zone, has lost its only dedicated night train to the State capital.

As of now, there are three daily night trains to Bengaluru namely Rani Chennamma, Golgumbaz Express, and Belagavi Super Fast Express, but these trains originate from Miraj (Maharashtra), Solapur, and Belagavi, respectively.

Though these trains run through Hubballi, they cater to large parts of North Karnataka and South Maharashtra. As a result, it becomes very difficult for Hubballi-Dharwad people to get reservations on these trains.

Being a night dedicated regular train from the SWR headquarters, the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Bengaluru Superfast Express (train no 07340 / 07339) was very convenient for hundreds of passengers from the twin cities as the passengers could get reservations easily compared to all other night trains.

People opted this train

Manjunath Kashigavi, an engineer from the City, who works in Bengaluru said, the Hubballi-Bengaluru superfast train was very convenient for him as the train used to depart from Hubballi after 11:15 pm and reach Bengaluru at 6:50 am.

It used to leave Benglauru at 11:55 pm and reach Hubballi at 7:30 am. Though the train was a little costlier than other trains, people from the twin cities used to opt for this train as they got reservations easily, and it was much more punctual than other trains.

“Being the headquarters of the SWR, Hubballi doesn’t have a dedicated superfast night train to Bengaluru, which is very unfortunate. The Railways should restart the train to facilitate hundreds of passengers from the twin cities,” he said.

Confusion prevails

However, in a release, the SWR cited poor occupancy for the cancellation of Hubballi-Bengaluru Superfast Express from November 20. But, the Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager has tweeted that due to a line block and power block at Hosdurga yard, the train has been cancelled.

Both contradictory statements of SWR prevailed, causing confusion among the passengers and they took to social media to criticise the SWR. However, the SWR has not given any clarification on this.

Later, the regular passengers from the twin cities took to social media to condemn the SWR decision for cancelling the train. Some passengers shared videos, photos, ticket details to showcase there was no poor occupancy at the said train.

Restart train

People from the twin cities have been forcing the SWR, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and many other elected representatives, and officials to not to cancel the popular train and restart the train immediately.

Along with the public, the Hubballi-Dharwad corporators too are demanding the officials to restart the train. HDMP Leader of Opposition Suvarna Kallakuntla has given a memorandum to the railway officials in this regard.

All said and done, it has to been seen whether the SWR bends to the demand of the people and re-start the train.