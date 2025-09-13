Hypothyroidism & obesity linked to pregnancy loss, say specialists   

<p>Bengaluru: On the opening day of a two-day infertility conference organised by Gunasheela Fertility Centre, experts discussed ovulation induction, recurrent pregnancy loss, ultrasound in infertility, and genetics in fertility.</p>.<p>Infertility specialists identified hypothyroidism, obesity, smoking by both parents, and alcohol consumption as major causes of recurrent pregnancy loss.</p>.<p>Dr Abhay, infertility specialist and one of the presenters at the conference, said endocrine diseases are a frequent cause of pregnancy loss. “Though there is absence of strong evidence, treating obesity is important when no other cause is found for pregnancy loss,” he added.</p>.<p>Doctors also stressed that regulating caffeine intake, managing stress and adjusting sleep schedules are important to prevent recurrent pregnancy losses.</p>.<p>Speaking on genetic factors, Dr Jayesh Amin discussed Inherited Thrombophilia, which increases the risk of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) — a condition where a blood clot forms in a vein — during the postpartum period.</p>.<p>Dr Devika Gunasheela told DH, “A lot of young women are losing fertility early, at 30 to 32 years. They are facing issues because of environmental issues and poor lifestyle habits.”</p>