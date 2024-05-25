I waited tables and became 'Jaguar anna'

In my short time at the restaurant, it wasn’t the food, the decor or the history that left the greatest impression, but the good vibes. It felt like I had walked into a family home where everyone was invited to eat. I felt like I belonged, with the waiters addressing me as ‘Jaguar anna’. Like in any family, there were a few stern words, but there was genuine affection throughout the building. But more than anything else, I was impressed with the work ethic.