I worked as a food delivery boy in Bengaluru. Guess how much I earned in a week

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, the gig workforce is expected to expand to 2.35 crore (23.5 million) and form 4.1 per cent of the total livelihood in India by 2029–30.

According to NITI Aayog’s indicative estimates based on national labour force survey data, in 2020–21, 77 lakh (7.7 million) workers were engaged in the gig economy.

Food delivery apps and other instant delivery apps have now become intrinsic to urban life, but the gig workforce operates in an unregulated space, with barely a security net to fall back on.

For most who work as delivery executives, it is a full-time job.

Can gig work be a viable part time employment option? That’s the question Deccan Herald's Producer Rajath Sharma is set out to find the answer to.