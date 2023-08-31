ICAR-IIHR innovations uplift the farming community

Aiming to boost local production and export of kamalam (dragon fruit), the Institute inaugurated a Centre of Excellence for kamalam, which was set up at a cost of Rs 536.72 lakh. The centre will support the production of a high-performance variety of fruit that requires specific conditions, including layered red soil and a mean temperature below 40 degrees Celsius. One of the farmers, who had at least 45 varieties of the fruit and various derived items on display, mentioned this. SD Babu Siddakumar, president of Karnataka Exotic Fruit Farmers’ Association (KEFA), noted that Karnataka produces at least 10,000 tons of the fruit every year but does not sell even one per cent of the total production.