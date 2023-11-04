JOIN US
Illegal wealth: 4-yr jail term for ex-senior railway official, wife

A former senior official in the South Western Railway (SWR) has been sentenced to four years' imprisonment and fined Rs 5 lakh for amassing illegal wealth.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 23:49 IST

His wife has been handed a one-year sentence and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. 

His wife has been handed a one-year sentence and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
A similar sentence and fine have been handed in the same case to a partner in a real estate company. 

The sentences were given by the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Bengaluru on Friday, the agency said in a statement. 

T Shivanna, then Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (SWR), Bengaluru, was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for "abusing" his official position between January 1, 2005, and June 29, 2014, and amassing movable and immovable assets in his name and in the name of his wife. He had Rs 1.58 crore in disproportionate assets or 179% of his income, according to the CBI. 

The CBI subsequently charged Shivanna, his wife RN Manjula Kumar and M Narayanaswamy, partner at Aditya Builders Pvt Ltd. 

(Published 03 November 2023, 23:49 IST)
BengaluruCrimeGraft caseSouth Western Railway (SWR)railway officials

