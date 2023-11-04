Illegal wealth: 4-yr jail term for ex-senior railway official, wife

T Shivanna, then Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (SWR), Bengaluru, was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for "abusing" his official position between January 1, 2005, and June 29, 2014, and amassing movable and immovable assets in his name and in the name of his wife. He had Rs 1.58 crore in disproportionate assets or 179% of his income, according to the CBI.