IMA holds candlelight vigil for murdered Kolkata doctor in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In response to the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Karnataka State Branch of the Indian Medical Association organised a candlelight march on Tuesday. Over 100 to 120 medicos from Bangalore Medical College and Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences participated in the march.
Dr Karunakara B P, Secretary of IMA, stated that the government must develop policies to protect doctors. He noted that IMA office-bearers are planning to meet with the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to escalate the matter.
Referring to last year’s brutal killing of Dr. Vandana Das in Kerala, Dr. Karunakara highlighted the alarming lack of security at medical colleges nationwide.
Published 13 August 2024, 22:34 IST