IMD predicts low to moderate showers for five days in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The city will continue to receive light to moderate rains for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has warned.

Although last week’s showers were restricted to a few areas, IMD says rain in the coming days will be more widespread.

"We think that 50% to 75% of the city will receive rainfall in the coming five days,” a senior IMD official said. The official said that rain, which will be accompanied by gusty winds, lightning, and thunder, will mostly start in the evening and night.

Heavy rains pounded the city on Sunday midnight, a trend that IMD said would continue for the rest of the week.

The city has received 45.9 mm rainfall in May so far, which IMD predicted would reach 128.7 mm — the average rain for May.