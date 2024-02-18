Influencers discuss new tech to enhance security with Bengaluru police   

Bengaluru: Senior officers from the Bengaluru City police engaged with local influencers on Saturday to discuss collaborative efforts in leveraging new technologies for enhanced safety and security at the Command Centre.
The police provided influencers with insights into their advanced technology usage to efficiently address challenges and offered a comprehensive overview of operational dynamics.
During a high tea interaction, influencers shared suggestions such as increasing traffic wardens, promoting Namma 112, and addressing traffic and CCTV camera issues. Bengaluru police assured that these suggestions were noted for collaboration to create a safer environment.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated, “We identified influencers who discuss policing, urban issues, and infrastructure to enhance their understanding of city policing efforts and technological advancements. This outreach aims to foster better public connection.”