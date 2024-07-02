Bengaluru influencer arrested for roaming with 'fake guns, bodyguards' 

The Kothanur police have arrested a 26-year-old ‘Instagram influencer’ who used fake guns resembling AK-47s and roamed in public with his ‘bodyguards’, creating fear.
The arrested, Arun Kathare from JP Nagar, originally from Chitradurga, walked around a hotel in Chokkanahalli with some people dressed like bodyguards holding the fake guns on June 9.
The police arrested Kathare after receiving complaints from the public. They said Kathare has a habit of posting videos on his Instagram account, wearing fake jewellery and posing with fake guns, cars, and motorcycles. Some videos also showed the suspect posing with women.
Published 02 July 2024, 03:30 IST