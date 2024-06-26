Intensify dengue detection, treatment, Karnataka CM tells health officials   

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked health officials to intensely work on dengue detection and treatment.
Chairing a high-level meeting with Health Department officials on Tuesday, he asked them to ensure medicines are available for the patients.
“I have also asked them to conduct door-to-door surveys and create awareness among the public and also to rope in ASHA workers, nursing students, NSS students and other volunteers for this purpose,” Siddaramaiah said.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed officials to increase tests to ensure early-stage dengue detection. “Fatalities due to dengue is very low and there is no need to panic,” he assured. “We will take steps to bring down the number of cases.”
The Urban Development Department, BBMP and the Health Department will take up intense source reduction activity every Friday.
Karnataka has so far reported 5,374 dengue cases and five deaths till Monday. Fatalities stood at 0.09 per cent, which, the state government said, is well below the 0.5 per cent limit prescribed by the Government of India.
Maximum number of dengue cases have been reported from Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, and Dakshina Kannada. The number of cases within the BBMP limits has been 1,230 so far.
Published 25 June 2024, 20:21 IST