International awards for KSRTC at Singapore's Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards 2025

The bus corporation received recognition for institution building and inclusion recruitment programmes.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 21:33 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 21:33 IST
