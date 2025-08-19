International awards for KSRTC at Singapore's Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards 2025

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a>) said it had won two awards at the Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards-2025 held in Singapore. </p>.<p>The bus corporation received recognition for institution building and inclusion recruitment programmes. </p>.Karnataka High Court upholds dismissal of KSRTC conductor for repeated misconduct .<p>The KSRTC resumed staff recruitment after a gap of seven years and appointed 300 technical assistants, 2,000 drivers-conductors, and 292 employees under compassionate grounds. </p>