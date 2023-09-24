Invisible legacy, visible distress: Bengaluru’s heritage calls out

Nandi Hills, though popular among tourists as a hill station, doesn’t receive enough recognition for its historical significance and folklore, according to historians. Originally known as Anandagiri, this region served as an ancient trade route, the birthplace of several political dynasties, and a repository of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s family history. The religious practices of Buddhism and Jainism strongly evolved in this area, including the neighbouring Rajghatta. Many ancient inscriptions are scattered throughout this region. Historians advocate for greater efforts by the government to promote the cultural aspects of Nandi Hills and communicate them to visitors.