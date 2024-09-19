Italy to build on Space Expo presence in Bengaluru for new partnerships with India

Bengaluru: Two decades after ISRO and the Italian Space Agency formalised their partnership, Italy is pitching its presence at the ongoing Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 to drive collaborations with a new India that harbours ambitions of global sway in the sector.

A country partner at the eighth edition of the expo, Italy is looking at extending the collaboration in three broad areas – Earth Observation (EO), space weather, and lunar exploration. The partnership between ISRO and Agancia Spaziale Italiana (ASI) started in 2005, with the two agencies signing a framework agreement.

In 2022, the two countries initiated work on joint working groups on EO. Sergio Ledda, the Scientific Attache of the Italian Embassy in New Delhi, told DH that having achieved “good levels” of results in the EO domain, Italy was pushing for formal agreements in two other core areas. “There is potential in other areas including gravitational waves. Projects that involve the academia in the two countries are also ongoing,” Ledda said.

Italy’s presence at the expo is led by the Italian Trade Agency, the country’s trade promotion body which has an office in the premises of the recently inaugurated Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru. Four companies from Italy – including aerospace and defence group Leonardo – are showcasing their technologies at BSX 2024.