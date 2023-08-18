India's first state-of-the-art 3D post office opens in Bengaluru

After the inauguration, Vaishnaw, who holds the Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT portfolios, said: 'The spirit of development, the spirit of developing our own technology, the spirit of doing something which was considered impossible in the earlier times. That's the defining feature of these times.'

Speaking about the unique building, Vaishnaw said this new construction technology was carried out through 3D-concrete printing technology, which is a fully automated building construction technology wherein a robotic printer deposits the concrete layer-by-layer as per the approved design and special grade concrete that hardens quickly is used to ensure bonding between the layers to print the structure.