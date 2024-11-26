Kadlekai Parishe 2024: All you need to know about Bengaluru's unique groundnut festival

What is the origin of the festival and why is it celebrated?
Legend has it that centuries ago, villages surrounding Basavanagudi, now in the heart of Bengaluru, were extensively used for peanut cultivation.
However farmers were unable to harvest their crops because of frequent night raids on their fields.
One of those nights, the farmers kept a watch to catch the culprits. What they found was a magnificent bull rampaging through their crops. The awed farmers believed it to be Nandi, Lord Shiva's bull.
The farmers pleaded with the bull not to spoil their crops, and in exchange, offered to build a shrine for him.
They also promised to offer their first harvest of the year to him.
A huge stone Nandi stands on the spot today. A temple came up, and was called Basavanagudi, or bull temple.
Some say it was the farmers that built the shrine.
Others say that it was Bengaluru's founder, Kempegowda, who built the grand temple.
Nonetheless, a tradition was established, where farmers from around the area would offer up the year's first groundnut harvest to the bull at the temple.
When is the festival and how long does it last?
Kadalekai Parishe is held on the last Monday of Karthika Masa each year.
This year, it was November 26. It is usually a one-day affair, but the vendors arrive earlier to get the good spots and remain till their stock is gone. Thus, the festival goes on for almost a week.
What happens during the festival?
A special pooja and prayers are held at the Bull Temple in honour of Nandi.
Starting from Ramakrishna Ashram Circle and going all the way to BMS College, the streets of Basavanagudi are decorated heavily, with stalls selling peanuts, snacks, toys, decorative items, balloons, and more being set up.
During Kadalekai Parishe, visitors can buy groundnuts in bulk directly from farmers at prices cheaper than market rates from stalls around the temple. Roasted, dry, raw or boiled, one can get all kinds of groundnuts during the festival.
The festival gives a much-needed relaxed feel on a weekday in Bangalore.
(With DHNS inputs)
Published 26 November 2024, 17:26 IST