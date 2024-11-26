Kadlekai Parishe 2024: All you need to know about Bengaluru's unique groundnut festival

Legend has it that centuries ago, villages surrounding Basavanagudi, now in the heart of Bengaluru, were extensively used for peanut cultivation.

However farmers were unable to harvest their crops because of frequent night raids on their fields.

One of those nights, the farmers kept a watch to catch the culprits. What they found was a magnificent bull rampaging through their crops. The awed farmers believed it to be Nandi, Lord Shiva's bull.

The farmers pleaded with the bull not to spoil their crops, and in exchange, offered to build a shrine for him.

They also promised to offer their first harvest of the year to him.

A huge stone Nandi stands on the spot today. A temple came up, and was called Basavanagudi, or bull temple.

Some say it was the farmers that built the shrine.

Others say that it was Bengaluru's founder, Kempegowda, who built the grand temple.

Nonetheless, a tradition was established, where farmers from around the area would offer up the year's first groundnut harvest to the bull at the temple.