Kannada take on a post-Apartheid play

A play based on South African playwright Athol Fugard’s ‘Valley Song’ will be staged in the city today. Theatre group Natana Mysore has adapted this post-Apartheid play into Kannada as ‘Kaniveya Haadu’.
The play features three characters — a narrator, a grandfather named Buks, and a granddaughter named Veronica.
Megha Sameer, who plays the grandfather as well as the narrator, says the story has a “universal theme”. “In the play, Buks fears losing his land and his identity. Veronica is a singer and she wants to pursue a career in the city,” he says.
The two are quite close. But because of a tragic incident in the past, the grandfather is apprehensive about Veronica moving to the city.
“Apart from depicting conflicts between people from different generations, we will also depict conflicts between cities and villages,” says Sameer.
Shripad Bhat has directed the play.
‘Kaniveya Haadu’, June 12, 7 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. To RSVP, visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org
Published 11 June 2024, 23:07 IST