Karnataka Cabinet clears bill to restructure BBMP; ignores committee's report

Bengaluru: The state Cabinet on Monday cleared the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which is likely to be tabled in the ongoing legislative session as the Congress government is keen on restructuring the city's municipal body. The bill is, however, a watered down version of the draft legislation prepared by the four-member committee headed by former chief secretary BS Patil. The cabinet, it’s learnt, has given its nod to split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into five corporations.
The draft bill approved by the Cabinet has, however, seen a major surgery. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) – which is an apex body – does not have any local planning powers as proposed by the four member committee. The Cabinet has retained this responsibility with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).
It’s also learnt that the Cabinet-approved version of GBA has been conceptualized to execute major infrastructure projects. Ministers elected from Bengaluru will be the members of the executive committee along with representation from two to three major departments such as Home and Energy.
Not all MLAs from Bengaluru will be the special invitees to the GBA as suggested by the BS Patil-led committee.
The Cabinet has, however, retained the suggestion of splitting Bengaluru into five municipal bodies and the number of wards will be up to 400. The government has, however, dropped reforms recommended by the four-member Brand Bengaluru committee such as mayor in council, proportional representation in the ward committee etc.
In all likelihood, the legislation will be tabled in the legislature but the BJP has been on record to share its disapproval of the proposal to create multiple corporations for Bengaluru. The bill aims to replace the BBMP Act 2020 which was enacted when the BJP-led government was in power. In the process, the municipal election has been delayed since September 2020.
Published 22 July 2024, 17:27 IST