Karnataka Cabinet clears bill to restructure BBMP; ignores committee's report

It’s also learnt that the Cabinet-approved version of GBA has been conceptualized to execute major infrastructure projects. Ministers elected from Bengaluru will be the members of the executive committee along with representation from two to three major departments such as Home and Energy.

Not all MLAs from Bengaluru will be the special invitees to the GBA as suggested by the BS Patil-led committee.

The Cabinet has, however, retained the suggestion of splitting Bengaluru into five municipal bodies and the number of wards will be up to 400. The government has, however, dropped reforms recommended by the four-member Brand Bengaluru committee such as mayor in council, proportional representation in the ward committee etc.

In all likelihood, the legislation will be tabled in the legislature but the BJP has been on record to share its disapproval of the proposal to create multiple corporations for Bengaluru. The bill aims to replace the BBMP Act 2020 which was enacted when the BJP-led government was in power. In the process, the municipal election has been delayed since September 2020.