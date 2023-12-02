Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar reviews digitisation to prevent misuse of khata certificates

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday reviewed the ambitious plan of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to digitise all property records that aims to stop the blatant misuse of ‘A’ and ‘B’ khata certificates, which are currently issued manually.
The Bengaluru Development Minister was in the BBMP’s Jayanagar office, understanding the work that goes behind digitisation.
Once all records are digitised, the khata certificates will be auto-generated in a digital format and the scope for tampering is very low. At the moment, revenue officers are making merry by issuing ‘A’ khata to properties that come under the ambit of ‘B’ khata as the process is manual and easy to tamper with.
As part of the exercise, the BBMP will scan all registers, an initiative spearheaded by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil.
Shivakumar lauded the Palike’s efforts, a first-of-its-kind attempt, to overhaul the system rigged with irregularities. He also reviewed the white-topping work from Silver Jubilee Park (SJP) Junction to Hudson Road (up to the footbridge), and instructed the officials to repair the bad road in front of Dharmaraya Swamy Temple.
Earlier in the day, he held a meeting to address the issues concerning optic fibre cables (OFCs) that have become a major nuisance for walkers and motorists.